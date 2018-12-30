Rahul Gandhi condoles death of filmmaker Mrinal Sen, admires cricketer Priya

national

In a separate post, Rahul Gandhi congratulated woman cricketer Priya Punia for her selection in the T20 national squad

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the death of iconic filmmaker Mrinal Sen who passed away at his south Kolkata residence earlier in the day following old age complications.

"I am sorry to hear about the demise of Mrinal Sen ji. He will live on through his vast body of critically acclaimed work. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world," Gandhi posted on social media.

Sen, 95, is known for films such as 'Interview' (1971), 'Ek Adhuri Kahani' (1971), 'Calcutta 71' (1972), 'Ek Din Pratidin' (1979), 'Chalchitra' (1981), 'Khandhar' (1983) and 'Ek Din Achanak' (1989) and many more.

His last film 'Aamaar Bhuvan' came in 2002.

In a separate post, Rahul Gandhi congratulated woman cricketer Priya Punia for her selection in the T20 national squad.

"It was wonderful to read about your journey, Priya and that of your strong-willed father. Success requires perseverance. I am glad both of you have that in abundance. You make a winning team. All the best!" Gandhi said.

Priya's father built a cricket ground for her to train on the outskirts of Jaipur after selling all his property and taking a loan.

On December 21, the 22-year-old opening batswoman was named in India's T20 squad for New Zealand.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates