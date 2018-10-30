Rahul Gandhi condoles deaths in Chhattisgarh Maoist attack

national

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the deaths of Doordarshan cameraman Achyuta Nanda Sahu and two policemen in a Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

"I am pained with the news of Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. I pay my deep condolence to the family of the two policemen and the Doordarshan cameraman," Gandhi tweeted.

In an ambush that took place around 11.20 a.m. on Tuesday, three persons -- 34-year-old Sahu, who hailed from Loisinga in Odisha's Bolangir district; Constable Mangal Ram and Assistant Sub-Inspector Rudra Pratap Singh of the state police -- lost their lives.

The Doordarshan crew was moving with a security patrol for coverage in Aranpur area when the incident happened.

Another reporter and two more police personnel were also injured in the attack, the second in the last four days, ahead of the first phase of the Assembly polls in the state on November 12.

