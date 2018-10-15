Rahul Gandhi: Confident that Congress will return to power in MP

national

Rahul Ganhdi Pic/Twitter Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday exuded confidence that the party will return to power in Madhya Pradesh after the November 28 Assembly elections. "The government that the Congress will form in the state will be responsive to farmers, small traders, women and party workers," Gandhi said at a public meeting here. The Congress has been out of power since 2004 and is keen on dislodging the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state.

Gandhi, on a two-day visit of Madhya Pradesh ahead of next month's Assembly polls, reiterated his promise that the Congress, if elected, will waive off farm loans within 10 days of government formation. The Congress leader earlier on Monday hit out at Narendra Modi, accusing the Prime Minister of insulting the people of India. "The Prime Minister said from the ramparts of the Red Fort that the nation had been asleep for 70 years," he said here ahead of next month's Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh. "This is an insult to every section of the society."

On August 15, Modi had criticized the Congress that has ruled for long years since India's Independence in 1947. He had said that India was earlier a sleeping elephant, which had woken up and started running. President Donald Trump finds India and China competing with the US, Gandhi said at a public meeting here. "We have reached this stage because of the contribution of farmers, workers, small businessmen and women over the past 70 years."

He also called the Modi government at the Centre a "government of the country's top 15 businessmen". Gandhi reached Gwalior by a special plane on Monday and then went to the Pitambara Peeth temple in Datia, accompanied by party leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. He will address a public meeting in Dabra, and then proceed to Gwalior, where he will pay tributes to late Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia at his memorial.

