Rahul Gandhi: Congress won't make false promises like Narendra Modi

Rahul was referring to Modi's promise ahead of the 2014 general elections to bring back black money stashed abroad and deposit Rs 15 lakh each in the bank accounts of people out of that money.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his party will not make false promises like putting Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's bank account.

"You have listened to these false promises... I want to ask you -- did you receive Rs 15 lakh in your bank accounts? Yes or No? We will not make these false promises like Modi did," Gandhi said at a party rally here. "But whatever the strength of the Congress, it will be used for the uplift of the people of Rajasthan," he said.

The Congress leader also criticised the Centre for its flagship schemes like 'Make in India', claiming that "everything in India is made by China". "We want to hear that the products in India are also made in Dungarpur...," Gandhi said.

Comparing the employment rates in China and India, Gandhi blamed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government for the conditions in this country. "Only 450 jobs are given in India, whereas China creates 50,000 jobs a day."

Referring to Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' monthly radio address, Gandhi said: "The Prime Minister only talks of his 'Mann ki Baat'... he is not interested in our 'Mann ki Baat'."

He said that the strength of India lies in listening to the views of each and every citizen, irrespective of their religion, caste or status in society.

