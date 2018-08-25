Rahul Gandhi constitutes core, manifesto committees for 2019 polls

national

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday constituted a core group committee comprising leaders like A.K. Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad and P. Chidambaram, a manifesto committee and a publicity committee

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday constituted a core group committee comprising leaders like AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad and P. Chidambaram, a manifesto committee and a publicity committee.

Besides Antony, Azad and Chidambaram, the core group committee also includes Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Singh Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal.

The manifesto committee has Chidambaram, Ramesh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Salman Khurshid, Shashi Tharoor, Kumari Selja, Sushmita Dev, Rajeev Gowda, Mukul Sangma, Manpreet Singh Badal, Sam Pitroda, Sachin Rao, Bindu Krishnan, Raghuveer Meena, Balchnadra Mungekar, Meenakshi Natrajan, Rajni Patil, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Lalitesh Tripathii as its members.

The publicity committee includes Anand Sharma, Randeep Surjewala, Manish Tiwari, Pramod Tiwari, Rajeev Shukla, Bhakta Charan Das, Praveen Chakravarty, Milind Deora, Ketkar Kumar, Pawan Khera, V.D. Satheesan, Jaiveer Shergill and Divya Spandana.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi had said that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be a straight contest between the BJP and the "entire opposition" and their "first priority" is to defeat the ruling alliance.

We are going to have a clear-cut election," he said, adding that once the arithmetic of Opposition unity comes into play in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, "it becomes very difficult for the BJP to win". He said the Opposition was working to defeat an onslaught on the Constitution and to defend the nature of Indian state.

"The first priority is to defeat the BJP. Once election is over all conversation can take place (about the leadership). Not till we defeat the BJP," he said. Apparently referring to parties such as Shiv Sena, which are not likely to contest polls as partners of BJP, Gandhi said the next election was an "ideological battle".

