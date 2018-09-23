Search

Rahul Gandhi: Convinced that Narendra Modi is corrupt

Sep 23, 2018, 10:00 IST | Agencies

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there was "clear-cut" corruption in the Rafale deal and asked PM Narendra Modi to clear his position on the issue.

"Why is the Prime Minister silent? It is a matter related to defence forces, it is a matter related to corruption," he said, during a press conference.

He claimed that various defence ministers of the NDA government have been lying to protect Modi. Gandhi has demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe.

