Rahul Gandhi: Convinced that Narendra Modi is corrupt

national

He claimed that various defence ministers of the NDA government have been lying to protect Modi. Gandhi has demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there was "clear-cut" corruption in the Rafale deal and asked PM Narendra Modi to clear his position on the issue.

"Why is the Prime Minister silent? It is a matter related to defence forces, it is a matter related to corruption," he said, during a press conference.

He claimed that various defence ministers of the NDA government have been lying to protect Modi. Gandhi has demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever