Rahul Gandhi: Entire foundation of BJP is based on lies

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the BJP following the court verdict in the 2G spectrum case, saying the ruling party's 'foundation was based on lies'

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the BJP following the court verdict in the 2G spectrum case, saying the ruling party's "foundation was based on lies" and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being silent on the "sudden spurt" in turnover in the business of BJP chief Amit Shah's son.

Rahul Gandhi

"The entire foundation of BJP is based on lies," Gandhi told reporters after chairing his first meeting as party chief of the Congress Working Committee.

He said the 2G spectrum verdict has been a "vindication" of the party's stand.

"The whole architecture of the BJP is about lies. When we went to Gujarat and spoke to people they said there is no (Gujarat) model. It is stealing of resources of people of Gujarat. Whether it is bringing Rs 15 lakh in each account, whether it is 2G, whether it is giving farmers proper remuneration, whether it is Gujarat modelÂ… one by one the lies are coming out," Gandhi said.

"There are two other lies, very big ones," Gandhi said and raked up the issue of turnover of a company belonging to Jay Shah witnessing a massive increase in turnover from Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore "in three months" after the NDA came to power in 2014.

"That is the truth. Our Prime Minister has nothing to say about it," he said.

Gandhi accused Modi of being silent on the Congress' questions about the "change in Rafale deal".

Referring to the 2G spectrum case, he said "the truth of 2G is in front of everyone".

A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted all the accused, including DMK leaders -- former Telecom Minister A. Raja and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi -- in the alleged 2G spectrum scam in which the then CAG had estimated a presumptive loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

Congress leaders have accused the BJP of carrying out baseless propaganda against the party-led UPA government in the 2G spectrum case to erode its credibility.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go