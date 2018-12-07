Rahul Gandhi: EVMs have mysterious powers in PM Modi's India

national

The Congress chief was referring to the incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar where electronic voting machines (EVMs) were transported in a vehicle without any registration number and reached the collection centre 48 hours after the voting ended

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged his party workers to be vigilant against "EVM tampering" as voting came to an end in Telangana and Rajasthan, cautioning them that "in Modis India, EVMs have mysterious powers".

"Congress party workers, be vigilant after polls close today. In MP, EVM's behaved strangely after polling: Some stole a bus and vanished for two days! Others slipped away and were found drinking in a hotel," tweeted Gandhi.

The Congress chief was referring to the incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar where electronic voting machines (EVMs) were transported in a vehicle without any registration number and reached the collection centre 48 hours after the voting ended.

In another incident, two polling officers were "found drunk" along with EVMs inside a hotel owned by a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary.

Reporting the incidents to the Election Commission, the Congress on Tuesday had demanded a probe alleging that the BJP was "in collusion with the local administration" in attempting to tamper with EVMs during the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates