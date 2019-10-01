Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over Gujarat bus accident

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of 21 people in the bus accident in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. Gandhi took to Twitter and said that he is "hurt" after hearing about the deaths of people in the accident. "My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and I wish the injured speedy recovery," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The accident took place when the bus overturned near Trishuliya Ghat, Ambaji. Ajit Raijan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Banaskantha said: "Death toll in the incident has risen to 21." Earlier SG Shah, additional district health officer had informed that as many as 18 people have died while 30 people were reportedly injured initially.

The ghastly mishap took place at Trishulia Ghat, a hilly patch on the Ambaji-Danta road near Ambaji town of Banaskantha district, around 160km from here, when the victims were returning home after visiting a temple, they said. The private luxury bus, carrying around 70 passengers, tipped over at Trishulia Ghat after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to heavy rain in the area, Banaskantha

district SP Ajit Rajian said.

