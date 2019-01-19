Rahul Gandhi extends support for Mamata Banerjee's show of unity

national

Rahul Gandhi is likely to skip Mamata's rally and the Congress has deputed its leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to represent the Grand Old Party at the event

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: With Congress chief Rahul Gandhi extending his support to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's mega Opposition rally, the West Bengal Congress said on Friday their fight against the "misrule" of the Trinamool Congress would continue as the high command had not asked them to stop it.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi extended his support to Banerjee for her 'United India Rally' here on Saturday. "Our party president Rahul Gandhi has extended support to the anti-BJP platform. Our fight against the BJP and TMC in Bengal would continue. The party high command has not asked us to stop it," state Congress president Somen Mitra said.

Gandhi is likely to skip Mamata's rally and the Congress has deputed its leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to represent the Grand Old Party at the event. In a letter to Banerjee, the Congress chief commended the "great people" of Bengal, who had "historically been at the forefront of defending our ideals".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever