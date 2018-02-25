Rahul Gandhi flags off Vrukshathon in Vijayapura

After flagging off the marathon, he ran a few metres with the participants

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today flagged off the Vrukshathon, the annual marathon to promote environment, water and tree conservation.

Sporting a yellow T-shirt, hundreds of people from all walks of life descended at the entrance of Gol Gumbaz, a 17th century mausoleum for Sultan Mohammed Adil Shah, the 7th ruler of Adil Shahi dynasty and head of Bijapur sultanate, to take part in the run.

Amid unprecedented security, Gandhi arrived at Gol Gumbaz with water resource minister M B Patil and Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge, K C Venugopal, and shook hands with some among the cheering crowd.

After flagging off the marathon, he ran a few metres with the participants. Gandhi is on a three-day tour of the northern districts of poll-bound Karnataka.

