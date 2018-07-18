Rahul Gandhi gives only 15 per cent quota to women in Congress Working Committee

Members of Parliament, Ambika Soni and Kumari Selja have been nominated as members in the reconstituted CWC, while former Delhi Chief Minister Shield Dixit, Rajni Patil, Asha Kumari have been made permanent invitees

Only seven women leaders have been given space out of the 51-member list in the new Congress Working Committee (CWC), headed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Members of Parliament, Ambika Soni and Kumari Selja have been nominated as members in the reconstituted CWC, while former Delhi Chief Minister Shield Dixit, Rajni Patil, Asha Kumari have been made permanent invitees.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Silchar Constituency of Assam has been nominated as a special invitee for Chief of Mahila Congress. This comes despite the Congress had been pitching for 33% reservation for women in the legislation under the Women Reservation Bill. A total of 51 members were included in the new CWC, while first-time in charges of states were included as permanent invitees.

Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mohan Prakash, CP Joshi and Shashi Tharoor have not been included in the new CWC. The CWC includes 23 members, 19 permanent invitees, and nine special invitees. The members include Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, Oommen Chandy, Tarun Gogoi, Siddaramaiah, Anand Sharma, Harish Rawat, Kumari Selja, Mukul Wasnik, Avinash Pande, KC Venugopal, Dipak Babaria, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Raghuveer Meena, Gaikhangam and Ashok Gehlot.

