Rahul Gandhi hails Supreme Court judgement on Aadhaar

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came soon after the apex court upheld the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar document with riders

Rahul Gandhi/PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court judgement junking the requirement of Aadhaar for cell phone and banking services and attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying it was a "tool of surveillance" for them.

"For Congress, Aadhaar was an instrument of empowerment. For the BJP, Aadhaar is a tool of oppression and surveillance. Thank you Supreme Court for supporting the Congress vision and protecting India," Gandhi tweeted.

His remarks came soon after the apex court upheld the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar document with riders.

