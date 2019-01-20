Rahul Gandhi has secret alliance with Naveen Patnaik: Ex-Minister

national

The barb against the Congress leadership came hours after he along with former MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria was expelled for anti-party activities

Rahul Gandhi

Bhubaneswar: Former Union Minister Srikant Jena on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress alleging a secret nexus between Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The barb against the Congress leadership came hours after he along with former MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria was expelled for anti-party activities.

"Rahul Gandhi has decided that the governance of Odisha will remain under the Patnaik families for which he has announced an alliance between the Congress and the BJD president Naveen Patnaik," said Jena.

He said the Odisha Congress was being controlled by 'mining mafia' and Rahul Gandhi was hand in gloves to protect the mafia.

Jena said he will work to free the people from the misrule of the mining mafia and Patnaik families, who have ruled the state for decades.

"It was not the Congress' culture to protect the mining mafia. But for the first time, Rahul Gandhi, who has taken charge of party leadership, has taken the decision to protect the mafia," said Jena.

He also painted Odisha Pradesh Congress President Niranjan Patnaik as a 'habitual liar'.

"Despite being aware of this, Rahul entrusted the state party leadership to him and created an opportunity for an unholy nexus with the mining mafia in Odisha," said the former Minister.

Former MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria, who was also expelled from the party, attacked the Congress.

"I am not involved in any type of anti-party activity. I had demanded the removal of Narasingha Mishra from the post of Leader of Opposition as he has direct links with a third floor (Chief Minister's Office). Mishra wants his son to join the BJD," said Sagaria.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.