Rahul Gandhi: High COVID-19 mortality rate exposes Gujarat Model

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at the BJP-run government in Gujarat and said that the high mortality rate due to COVID-19 has exposed the state's model for disease control.

"Covid19 mortality rate: Gujarat: 6.25 per cent Maharashtra: 3.73 per cent Rajasthan: 2.32 per cent, Punjab: 2.17 per cent, Puducherry: 1.98 per cent, Jharkhand: 0.5 per cent, Chhattisgarh: 0.35 per cent, Gujarat Model exposed," Gandhi wrote on Twitter, quoting a news report.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has the fourth-highest COVID-19 cases in India. The state saw its total death toll cross the 1,500-mark to reach 1,505 on Tuesday morning, taking the case tally to 24,055.

Though the number of positive cases being detected from the state's worst-hit Ahmedabad are gradually coming down, the cases are still spiraling, at an average of 488 cases daily.

