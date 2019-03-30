Rahul Gandhi: If voted to power, we will scrap the NITI Aayog

Mar 30, 2019

"If voted to power, we will scrap the NITI Aayog. It has served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM and fudging data," Rahul tweeted

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said if his party is voted to power following the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it will scrap the NITI Aayog and replace it with a "lean Planning Commission."

"If voted to power, we will scrap the NITI Aayog. It has served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM and fudging data," Rahul tweeted.

"We will replace it with a lean Planning Commission whose members will be renowned economists and experts with less than 100 staff," he added.

This comes after the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi has promised scheme of minimum income guarantee without thinking of its impact on the economy. He said that the scheme if implemented will take the country "four steps backward." Later a show-cause notice was issued to him.

