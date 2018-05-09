Rahul Gandhi: I'm ready to become the Prime Minister

The Congress president says he is 'pretty confident' that if his party acts as a platform, with other parties in coalition, the BJP does not stand a chance to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

'People in India forget that the president of BJP is a murder accused. That's the truth. The party that talks about honesty, decency, has a person who has been accused of murder'

'It's a clear fight in Karnataka. Clean politics vs dirty politics. Mafia vs people. With the BJP fielding the corrupt Reddy gang, we are trying a novel approach to fund our candidate. Support our candidate by making a contribution'

'It is highly unlikely that BJP will form the next government, and the second part is that it is close to impossible that Modi will be the next prime minister'

'The RSS over here and the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia and Turkey are doing the same thing. The RSS and Muslim Brotherhood do not see elections the way we see them. We win an election and we are okay with losing an election'

'People of Karnataka want to know why Narendra Modi could not find a non-corrupt chief ministerial candidate. They also want to know why he has given eight tickets to the Reddy brothers, who have stolen `35,000 crore of the people of Karnataka'