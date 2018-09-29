Rahul Gandhi is a mad man, says UP minister

national

It is a matter of great shame that the Congress leader is mouthing such (abusive) language for the country's Prime Minister, said the UP minister

Rahul Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swamy Prasad Maurya on Friday lashed out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and called him a "mad man who doesn't deserve to lead India's oldest political party".

"Rahul Gandhi has been continuously calling the Prime Minister a thief. Look at the decency of Modi that he is not (even) responding," said Maurya.

"It is a matter of great shame that the Congress leader is mouthing such (abusive) language for the country's Prime Minister," the minister told the media on the sidelines of an event in Mainpuri. He said that "this childish behaviour did not behove of the Congress chief", adding that the Opposition party should be worried since this will invite public ire.

