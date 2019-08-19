Rahul Gandhi is the first captain to desert a sinking ship: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

national

The Bhartiya Janata Party politician said that neither Sonia nor Rahul or Priyanka have spoken on the issue of Article 370

Former CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Pic.Twitter IANS

On Monday, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as 'ranchhod' (deserter). Chouhan said that Rahul Gandhi became the first captain to desert a sinking ship. Chouhan, who is BJP membership campaign national convener said that for so many days there was no one as Congress chief and even today Sonia Gandhi is just the interim president.

Further attacking the Gandhi's, Chouhan said that the party can never grow till it's ruled by the family legacy. The former CM of Madhya Pradesh also slammed the Congress for not fulfilling the promise of farm loan waiver in 10 days after winning elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

#ShivrajSinghChouhan, former MP Chief Minister, on August 19 termed #RahulGandhi as 'ranchhod' (deserter) Gandhi and said he became the first captain to desert a sinking ship.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/kUIpobrot2 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 19, 2019

Chouhan also said that no Chief Minister was removed and more so the law and order situation in all Congress-ruled states had deteriorated. Hitting out at the Gandhi family for being silent on Article 370, Chouhan said that the Congress party failed to give its opinion on the development of Article 370.

Also Read: BJP I-T cell chief slams Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for skipping I-Day event

The Bhartiya Janata Party politician said that neither Sonia nor Rahul or Priyanka have spoken on the issue. He also said that when journalists asked Priyanka Gandhi about her opinion, the Congress workers manhandled them.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates