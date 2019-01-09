Rahul Gandhi: It's time to usher in another Green Revolution

national

Rahul Gandhi

The time has come to usher in another Green Revolution and the Congress will do it if comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said at a farmers' outreach here on Wednesday.

Gandhi made the announcement while kicking off the party's Lok Sabha election campaign in Rajasthan at a 'Kisan Rally' where he again hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale jet deal. He announced that the Congress government in the state shall start food processing units near farmers' land.

"We aim to connect our crops globally. We need a new strategy in this direction. So there is a need to bring another Green Revolution (Harit Kranti).

"In fact, the Congress shall do it. We have decided to start food processing units near farms where farmers are sowing their crops," he said, adding he had already spoken to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress state President Sachin Pilot. He also said that Modi would have to waive loans of Indian farmers. "Or else, the Congress shall do it after coming to power."

Gandhi reiterated that waiving loans will not solve the problems of farmers but it was the first step to help poor farmers. "We will help farmers with new technology." The Congress President praised the farmers of Rajasthan for showing their might to Modi by forming a Congress government in the state.

"The Assembly elections have shown farmers' strength to Modi. Now is the time when India's farmers and youths should bat on the front foot without getting scared and hit sixers.

"In fact, Modi has been playing on the back foot after making promises for the past four and a half years," he said, using cricketing analogy.

"Our Prime Minister promises employment, jobs, loan waiver but when his batting turn comes, he gets scared and goes on the back foot. "Modi promised jobs, but instead he brought in demonetisation and GST which hampered small businesses and resulted in losses for farmers.

"Further, he gave our money to his friend (in the Rafale deal)." Gandhi said that Modi boasts about his 56-inch chest but he could not gather courage to come to the Lok Sabha even for a minute. "He ran away to a Punjab university. In fact, his Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke for two and a half hours.

"Chaukidar ne chori ki hai aur chaowkidaar dar ke baag gaya" (The watchman committed theft and ran away scared).

Then Gandhi raised the slogan "Chowkidaar chor hai" and the crowd repeated after him.

On this occasion, he asked the public to share their pain with Congress Ministers in Rajasthan. "Tell us your Mann ki Baat. We shall not tell our Mann ki Baat but will listen to your suggestions."

He warned Rajasthan Ministers that he should not get any complaint against them. "My first priority is the people here and then come party workers."

