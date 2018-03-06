Rahul Gandhi joins protest for special status to Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi said if his party comes to power in 2019, the first thing his government will do is give special category status to Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made a dramatic appearance at a protest here by MPs from Andhra Pradesh and backed their demand for special category status to the state and the Centre's promised special package following the state's division.

"This afternoon, I joined the protests at Jantar Mantar demanding 'Special Status' for Andhra Pradesh," Gandhi tweeted.

At the venue, the Congress President said: "I am confident that if we stand together, we will convince the government and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi that what is due to the people of Andhra Pradesh should be given to them, at once."

Gandhi said if his party comes to power in 2019, the first thing his government will do is give special category status to Andhra.

"We are with the people of Andhra. Our stance has been very very clear. We are for special category status of Andhra," Gandhi said while sharing the stage with leaders from different parties.

Members from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress, Left parties and the Congress were present at the protest.

The TDP is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and has been upset over the central government's failure to grant the special package.

