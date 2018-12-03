Rahul Gandhi: KCR scared of PM Narendra Modi because of corruption

national

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of his corruption.

Addressing a series of election rallies in Telangana, he also claimed that Modi was running the Telangana government through remote control.

"As Modi has CBI and Enforcement Directorate at his disposal, KCR is afraid of him," Gandhi told a road show in Hyderabad while campaigning with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Alleging that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief KCR received kickbacks in irrigation projects, the Congress leader said it was because of this corruption that he was not able to stand up to Modi and supported the BJP on every bill and in the election of President and Vice President.

Gandhi said KCR owed an explanation to the people of Telangana as to why he backed Modi on demonetization and GST when both the measures caused misery to the people.

"Wherever Modi speaks, he criticizes me, ridicules me and my family but he speaks nothing against KCR. This shows they are hand in glove," he said.

Gandhi, who also addressed rallies in Tandur and Gadwal earlier, said the Congress-led People's Front will break the KCR-Modi partnership in Telangana Assembly elections.

He described the TRS and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) as Modi's "B" and "C" teams. "We will defeat B and C teams in this election. Next year we will defeat A team."

Gandhi said when Telangana state was formed, people had dreamt of 'golden Telangana' but only the family of KCR has turned 'golden'.

Stating that when Telangana was formed it had Rs 17,000 crore surplus budget but in five years KCR increased it to Rs 2.5 lakh crore. "Every family has a debt burden of Rs 2.5 lakh but the income of the Chief Minister's son has gone up by 400 per cent."

