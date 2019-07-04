Rahul Gandhi lands in Mumbai for defamation case

crime

Ahead of signing off as Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi comes at Mumbai for court hearing of defamation case

Rahul Gandhi

A day after publicly announcing his resignation as Congress president, Rahul Gandhi landed here Thursday to appear before a local court in a defamation case.

An RSS activist has filed a defamation case against Gandhi for allegedly linking the organisation to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Gandhi arrived at the Mumbai airport in the morning and left for the court in south Mumbai.

