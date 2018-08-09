Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Germany, England in August

national

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is likely to embark on a two-day visit to Germany on August 22 and 23. Following his visit to Germany, Gandhi is likely to visit England on August 24 and 25.

The Congress President, who is undertaking his second foreign trip after becoming the party chief, is likely to address the Indian diaspora and the business communities in that country, according to sources.

Gandhi undertook his first foreign visit in September last year, wherein he addressed the Indian diaspora in the United States on a plethora of issues including the economy and employment opportunities.

He had also travelled to Bahrain in January this year, and later to Singapore and Malaysia in March. Gandhi was also supposed to visit Japan in June, but the trip was later called off.

