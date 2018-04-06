Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh meet Nepal PM

Singh and Gandhi were accompanied by Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, to the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhawan



Rahul Gandhi



Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday met Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Oli, who is on a three-day visit to India.

Singh and Gandhi were accompanied by Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, to the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Oli arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit -- his first foreign trip after he returned to power in February for a second time.