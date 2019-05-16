Rahul Gandhi meets Alwar gang-rape survivor, assures justice

national

He was earlier scheduled to arrive on Wednesday

Jaipur: After meeting Alwar gang-rape survivor and her family, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday affirmed that the matter is not a political issue for him and assured that justice will be ensured to those who suffered.

"Soon after I heard about the incident (Alwar gang rape) I spoke to Ashok Gehlot Ji. This is not a political issue for me. I met the victim's family and they have sought justice which will be done. Action will be taken against culprits," Gandhi told media after meeting the survivor and her family in Alwar along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi: Soon after I heard about the incident (Alwar gang rape) I spoke to Ashok Gehlot Ji. This is not a political issue for me. I met the victim's family and they have sought justice which will be done. Action will be taken against culprits. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/rjJVoVgmtQ — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up in Thanagaji area of Alwar district in Rajasthan on April 26. A video shot by an alleged accused was reportedly circulated on social media.

An FIR was lodged on May 2 and the accused circulated a video clip of the crime on May 4.

Subsequently, five accused, who allegedly raped the woman, and the one who shot and circulated the video clip, have been arrested.

The incident triggered widespread protests in Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa and nearby areas and a protest march led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena had turned violent in Dausa on Tuesday, leaving over half a dozen people injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BSP supremo Mayawati and other leaders have condemned the incident.

According to the police, the victim and her husband were going from village Lalwadi to Taalvraksh on a bike, when at about five men aged between 20-25 years, stopped them and took the couple to deserted sand dunes. The husband was allegedly assaulted and tied up while the woman was gang-raped her in front of him. The culprits, reportedly, also threatened the couple not to report the matter to the police or they will make the video, public.

The accused also demanded money from the couple which was given to them but later when they again demanded money, the couple reported the matter to the police on May 2.

So far, the police have arrested all six accused in the case. Moreover, Gehlot asked state DGP Kapil Garg to monitor the ongoing probe into the heinous crime.

A political slugfest erupted over the case, with BJP leaders blaming the Congress-led government in the state for the alleged failure of law and order. It also demanded Gehlot's resignation while accusing him of deliberately taking no action for electoral gains.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies