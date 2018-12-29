Rahul Gandhi meets Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering
Tshering arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to India, his first official trip abroad after assuming office in October
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called on visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and held discussions with him on political and other matters of common interest.
"I had an excellent meeting today with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr Lotay Tshering. We discussed the political situation in the region and other matters of common interest. I look forward to continuing our dialogue in the future," Gandhi tweeted.
