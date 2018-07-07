Rahul Gandhi meets Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay

"Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects including ways to strengthen the special bond our two countries share," Gandhi tweeted

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay with Congress President Rahul Gandhi during their meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi met Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay here on Saturday and discussed ways to strengthen the special bond between the two neighbours.

"Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects including ways to strengthen the special bond our two countries share," Gandhi tweeted.

Tobgay was on a three-day visit to India which concluded on Saturday.

He had official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and also met President Ram Nath Kovind.

