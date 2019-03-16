Rahul Gandhi meets families of those martyred in Jammu and Kashmir

national

Dehradun: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the family members of three martyrs who died in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon after addressing a rally here, Gandhi went to late Major Chitresh Bisht's house in Nehru Colony. He was killed in an IED blast in Naushera sector.

Bisht's father broke down when Gandhi met him, Congress state vice president Suryakant Dhasmana, who was also present, told IANS.

After expressing his condolences to the grieving family members, Gandhi went to the house of Mohan Lal Raturi, who was killed in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, at Kanwali Road.

Later, he went to the residence of Major Vibhuti Shanker Dhaundiyal, who was killed in an encounter after the Pulwama attack, at Dangwal Road.

"Gandhi expressed his condolences and said he too had faced the pain of losing his father and grandmother in similar attacks," said Dhasmana.

