Rahul Gandhi meets Lalu Prasad Yadav at AIIMS

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday had a meeting with RJD chief Lalu Prasad at AIIMS in New Delhi. The former Bihar chief minister, who is currently serving a jail term in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Prasad was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) last month and discharged later in the day after the hospital said his condition had improved.

Gandhi met the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president at his private room at the hospital for a few minutes and exchanged some notes, sources in the Congress said.

Prasad was discharged from AIIMS after a team of doctors gave a report that he was better and be shifted back to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Following his discharge, the RJD chief wrote to the AIIMS director saying he was unwell and should not be shifted from the institute.

The RJD chief is serving the jail term at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.

