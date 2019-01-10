Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar in Delhi

national

Congress President Rahul Gandhi met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence on Wednesday. As per sources, discussions were held regarding an alliance in Maharashtra.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP leader Praful Patel were also present on the occasion. The meeting comes a day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Pawar and National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah.

Key opposition players are doing marathon meetings and leaving no stone unturned to garner support for the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance to oust the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the upcoming Lok-Sabha elections.

In December last year, Naidu had met a string of opposition leaders including Gandhi, Pawar, Abdullah, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.

