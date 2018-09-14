Rahul Gandhi met Nirav Modi at Delhi hotel in 2013, claims Shehzad Poonawalla

national

Poonawalla also challenged Gandhi to deny that he met Nirav Modi in 2013. In a series of tweets

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference regarding Vijay Mallya's allegations, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept 13, 2018. Gandhi accused Arun Jaitley of lying on meeting with Vijay Mallya. Pic/PTI

As Congress President Rahul Gandhi demanded Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's resignation over "free passage" given to the fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, activist Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday claimed "Gandhi met PNB fraud accused Nirav Modi at a hotel here in September 2013."

Poonawalla also challenged Gandhi to deny that he met Nirav Modi in 2013. In a series of tweets, Poonawala said: "If P.L. Punia is proof of Arun Jaitley meeting Vijay Mallya (and accosting = meeting) I can swear on Quran and undertake lie detector @RahulGandhi attended Nirav Modi cocktail party and Bridal wear prog at Imperial Hotel Delhi in September 2013 while loans were wrongly given to Mama Bhanja".

"Open challenge to Rahul Gandhi to deny he met Nirav Modi in September 2013 cocktail party -11th Sep if my memory serves me right! Imperial Hotel- Rahul spent a long time!Same period when loans given to Mehul Choksi & Nirav Modi!! SPG may have records or let's undergo lie detector test?" he added.

Poonawalla also said: "There is a reason why Rahul Gandhi has formed a MahaGathBandhan with Vijay Mallya & relies on such fugitives' statements - ever since the @narendramodi govt brought in the Fugitive Economic Offender's Law - Bhagodas and potential bhagodas are feeling anxious."

A fresh war of words broke out between the BJP and Congress over Vijay Mallya on Thursday with Congress President Rahul Gandhi seeking Finance Minister Arun Jaitleys resignation over "free passage" given to the fugitive businessman and the BJP hitting out by alleging that UPA government gave "sweet deals" to him and that Gandhi family "partially owned the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines through proxy".

The ruling party rejected the demand for Jailtley's resignation and instead sought to turn the tables on Congress by asking Rahul Gandhi to quit in the National Herald case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever