Rahul Gandhi: Millions of skilled youths are facing unemployment

national

Gandhi's remarks come a day after a noted private university in its report said that India's structural transformation was slower than desired, resulting in a situation where there was an absolute decline in employment post 2013

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Skill India programme by linking it with the Rafale deal, saying that the offset contract was given to a private company with no skills of making aircraft while millions of skilled youths face unemployment.





PM'S-KILL India Program



30,000 Cr stolen from HAL and given to a man with no SKILLS in making aircraft.



Meanwhile, millions of SKILLED youngsters face the highest unemployment rate in twenty years.https://t.co/1it0SCaYu5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2018

"PM'S Kill India Programme. Rs 30,000 crore stolen from HAL and given to a man with no skills in making aircraft. Meanwhile, millions of skilled youngsters face the highest unemployment rate in 20 years," he tweeted, attaching a news report titled "Rate Of Unemployment In India Highest In 20 Years: Report".



Gandhi's remarks come a day after a noted private university in its report said that India's structural transformation was slower than desired, resulting in a situation where there was an absolute decline in employment post-2013, with the unemployment rate among the youth now at 16 percent.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever