Search

Rahul Gandhi: Millions of skilled youths are facing unemployment

Sep 26, 2018, 16:44 IST | IANS

Gandhi's remarks come a day after a noted private university in its report said that India's structural transformation was slower than desired, resulting in a situation where there was an absolute decline in employment post 2013

Rahul Gandhi: Millions of skilled youths are facing unemployment
Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Skill India programme by linking it with the Rafale deal, saying that the offset contract was given to a private company with no skills of making aircraft while millions of skilled youths face unemployment.

"PM'S Kill India Programme. Rs 30,000 crore stolen from HAL and given to a man with no skills in making aircraft. Meanwhile, millions of skilled youngsters face the highest unemployment rate in 20 years," he tweeted, attaching a news report titled "Rate Of Unemployment In India Highest In 20 Years: Report".

Gandhi's remarks come a day after a noted private university in its report said that India's structural transformation was slower than desired, resulting in a situation where there was an absolute decline in employment post-2013, with the unemployment rate among the youth now at 16 percent.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

rahul gandhicongressnarendra modinational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

50-year-old Rahul Gandhi calls himself a 'youth': Smriti Irani

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Video of the Day
Sunny Leone reveals about her biggest asset

Sunny Leone reveals about her biggest asset