Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi: Want to congratulate him on winning 'world famous' award

The award focuses on the triple-bottom-line of 'people, profit and planet'. It is offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the first ever Philip Kotler Presidential award, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said in a mocking tweet, he wants to "congratulate" him on winning "the world famous" prize that has no jury and has never been given out before.

I want to congratulate our PM, on winning the world famous “Kotler Presidential Award”!



In fact it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before & is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company.



Event Partners: Patanjali & Republic TV :)https://t.co/449Vk9Ybmz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 15, 2019

Gandhi's jibe comes a day after Prime Minister Modi received the Philip Kotler Presidential award. The award focuses on the triple-bottom-line of 'people, profit and planet'. It is offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. According to the award citation, Modi was selected for his "outstanding leadership for the nation".

"I want to congratulate our PM on winning the world famous 'Kotler Presidential Award'!" Gandhi said on Twitter. "In fact, it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before & is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company. Event Partners: Patanjali & Republic TV :)," Gandhi added.

