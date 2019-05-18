Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi: Well done, showing up is half the battle

national

Also slams EC, says its role in the polls has been 'biased', and it has issued orders keeping in mind Modi's schedule

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Pics/PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking any questions in his first appearance at a press conference. "Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done," Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi said it is "very impressive" to see the PM address his first press conference a few days before the Lok Sabha election results are out. "The PM's first press conference is coming 4-5 days before the election results. The PM is accompanying Amit Shah in the press briefing. It is unprecedented. Very good. I am told the doors have also been shut, as journalists who want to ask questions have been blocked. It is a great press conference," he told reporters.

Gandhi addressed a press conference almost at the same time as Shah and Modi did. "I want to ask the prime minister why he did not hold a debate on the Rafale issue? I want to ask you why did you give R30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. I was ready to come to Race Course road to hold a debate with Modi," Gandhi said.

Earlier today, Gandhi took a swipe at the BJP over its leaders making controversial remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. "I finally got it. The BJP and the RSS... Are not God-Ke Lovers. They are God-Se Lovers," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi also claimed that the Congress has managed to dismantle the idea of Modi in the past five years. He also said the Election Commission's role in these polls has been "biased" and it has issued orders keeping in mind Modi's schedule.

'Amitabh would've been better PM pick'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who held a massive roadshow in Mirzapur parliamentary constituency on Friday, took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him "sabse bada abhineta" (greatest actor). Priyanka told people that it would have been great if you had chosen veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan as the PM. "You have chosen the greatest actor as PM. It would have been better if you had made Amitabh Bachchan as PM, anyhow they will not do anything for you," she said candidly. Priyanka held the roadshow before campaigning ends for the last leg of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls this evening. She was campaigning for Congress leader Lalitesh Pati Tripathi.

