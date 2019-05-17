Rahul Gandhi: Modiji has told the country how he eats a mango

national

Mocking at Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that Modiji has told the country how he eats a mango

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not answering a single question during his first press conference on the completion of five years in office. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Congratulations Modiji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time (BJP President Amit) Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done!"

Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done! ð — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2019

The Congress leaders remarks came soon after Narendra Modi, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters along with Shah, refused to take questions during his first press conference as the prime minister.

Earlier in the day, as the campaigning ended for the last round of voting for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections due on Sunday, Narendra Modi made a statement at the party headquarters in New Delhi, but then passed the media questions to Amit Shah, who was sitting next to him.

Gandhi, during his press conference also complained to the media persons for asking him tough questions while being soft to the Prime Minister. Mocking at Modi, Gandhi said, "Modiji has told the country how he eats a mango, how I dress and how i cut my kurta." Rahul Gandhi said, "But I have a complain with the media. You ask me tough questions like how the money will come for our NYAY scheme. But you ask Modiji questions like how you eat mango and how you dress."

"Fantastic, Prime Minister of India is fantastic," he said referring to Modi's interview questioning 'cloud cover' theory on the Balakot air strike.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates