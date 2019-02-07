Rahul Gandhi must tell how Vadra sold nation in bits and pieces: BJP

national

The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of undisclosed assets abroad, allegedly belonging to Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi

The BJP on Thursday attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his brother-in-law Robert Vadra's alleged properties in London asking him to answer how he bought those properties by "selling the country in bits and pieces".

Sharing a trail of nine e-mails allegedly exchanged between Vadra and Sumit Chadha, absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's relative who lives in London, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Gandhi should stop beating around the bush and answer how his brother-in-law "looted the country".

Patra alleged that Vadra owned properties at five locations in London, including a house worth Rs 37 crore on Wellington Road at St Johns Wood, a flat worth Rs 3.2 crore in Upper Brook Street, part of a house in Elrington Road at St Johns Wood, six flats in Saratoga Road at Clapton and three flats in Edgware Road.

"He (Gandhi) is talking about so many issues. Stop beating around the bush and answer how your brother-in-law Robert Vadra looted the nation... How he sold the nation in bits and pieces and bought properties in London," Patra said during a press conference.

Earlier, Vadra, who appeared for the second round of questioning before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, was confronted with his mails that were exchanged with Sumit Chadha, a relative of absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

A money laundering case was registered against Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora after his role surfaced during a probe by the Income Tax Department into another case under the new Black Money Act and tax laws against Bhandari.

Talking about mentions of 'Mr B' and 'Mr M' in the e-mails, Patra claimed they referred to Manoj Arora and Sanjay Bhandari and asked if there was no guilt, why were they playing a game of 'ABC'.

Arora, who is an employee of Vadra's Skylight Hospitality LLP, is a key suspect in the case as he is aware of the overseas investments and purchases made by his employer.

Patra said Gandhi wanted to drive out Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers out of the nation to accommodate Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

"Of course you need space for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. They will drive out RSS people and will welcome Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. This is their objective," Patra said.

