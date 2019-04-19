Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Modi a failed Prime Minister

national

Responding to a query on the defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi against him, Congress president said that defamation cases are nothing new

Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi

Kutch (Gujarat): Sharpening his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday termed him a failed Prime Minister.

"Narendra Modi has given a free gift to Anil Ambani - Rs 30,000 crore. Of the past 45 years, employment opportunities have been the lowest in the last 5 years. Narendra Modi is a failed prime minister and now he is losing the elections," Gandhi told reporters on Thursday.

"The defamation case is nothing new as they keep on doing this every now and then. The agenda of this election is unemployment, corruption, farmers' issues and Rafale case," said Gandhi.

On Thursday, Sushil Modi filed a defamation case against Gandhi in the Patna Civil Court over his comment that "all thieves shared Modi surname".

Addressing a rally here, Gandhi had reiterated his poll promise of NYAY which ensures a minimum income of Rs 72, 000 per annum for the poorest 20 per cent households.

"Modi did not create employment opportunities but ended employment. The reasons behind this are demonetisation and GST. We will give a simple GST, give 22 lakh government jobs in a year and employment to 10 lakh youth in panchayats," he added.

Recently, Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being the "most anti-national" and accused him of "dividing the nation". Reacting to Modi's allegation of the Congress turning anti-national, Gandhi said his grand old party has an exceptional track record of fighting forces that attack the nation.

"Thousands of Congress workers have laid down their lives, fighting such forces. Today the most anti-national act is the act of Modi who is dividing the nation," said Gandhi as he kicked off his day-long campaign here in Kerala.

"Crippling the agricultural system, leading to farmers suicide is another anti-national act of Modi. Youths loosing their jobs is also another anti-national act. Modi has failed in all these and it's time that he answers," he told the media at a presser.

