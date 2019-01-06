Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Modi an incompetent man who listens to nobody

national

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "an incompetent man who listens to nobody", Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he destroyed the "India growth story" through demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax, which he referred to as the "Gabbar Singh Tax".

"Congress built the India growth story. Modi has used demonetisation and the Gabbar Singh Tax to completely destroy it. He's an incompetent man who listens to nobody," Gandhi said in a tweet in which he also shared a link to a media report which described the two moves as "failures".

Earlier, in a Facebook post, the Congress President also took on Modi on the BJP-ruled Gujarat government's treatment of its farmers after several of them were injured when police resorted to lathi-charge as they were protesting against limestone mining by a cement company in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat.

Gandhi said the Bharatiya Janata Party's "anti-farmer face" was now exposed as farmers were in trouble in the BJP-ruled Gujarat.

"Modiji complains about the farm-loan waivers given by the Congress government, saying the farmers are the vote-bank of the Congress. But look at the state of farmers in Gujarat -- how farmers are in trouble in the BJP-ruled state," he wrote in Facebook.

"When farmers of Bhavnagar protested against the harmful effect on irrigation and farming due to mining, then see how they were treated by the Gujarat Police. From Mandsaur to Bhavnagar, the anti-farmer face of the BJP is exposed," he said while sharing pictures of an injured farmer.

Mandsaur became the symbol of farmer angst for the entire country after a protest demanding better crop prices turned violent and five agitating farmers were killed in police firing in June 2017.

