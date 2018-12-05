Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Modi now questioning Patel's vision

national

Gandhi said Modi was finally speaking what is in his heart and he could go to any lengths to prove he was better than others

Representational Picture

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara went to Pakistan because of the lack of vision of Congress leaders of that time, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Modi was now raising questions about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Gandhi said Modi was finally speaking what is in his heart and he could go to any lengths to prove he was better than others.

"Now Prime Minister Modi is raising questions at Sardar Patel saying that Kartarpur went to Pakistan due to lack of 'soojh bhoojh' (resourcefulness) of the Congress leaders of that time," he said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

"Modiji is finally speaking what is on his mind. That he could go to any lengths and can even demean Gandhi and Patel to prove that he is better than others," Gandhi said.

Modi had on Tuesday said that Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, one of the holiest Sikh shrines, went to Pakistan because of the lack of vision of Congress leaders. He said correcting Congress mistakes was his destiny.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever