Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi take jibes at each other from across country

Gandhi was speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh while PM Modi spoke to people in Mizoram

The two leaders have been speaking at rallies across the country ahead of assembly elections in five states

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bringing ignominy to all chowkidars (watchmen) in the country. Addressing campaign rallies for the November 28 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said, "Wherever you go, as you pronounce the word 'chowkidar' comes a reply 'chor hai'.

I want to apologise to the chowkidars of the country. It is not your mistake, you all are not thieves, you all are honest. Only one person has brought ignominy to you. The country's prime minister has defamed all its chowkidars," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted the lack of development and rising corruption in Mizoram during the Congress rule, as he appealed to the people in the state to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said that the hill state had witnessed the worst corruption levels during the Congress rule.

Meanwhile, Congress leader from Rajasthan C P Joshi apologised for his casteist remarks against BJP leaders. He had reportedly said Prime Minister Modi, MP Uma Bharti and activist Sadhvi Ritambhara are from "lower castes" and know nothing of Hinduism.

Congress demands EC probe into BJP becoming top TV advertiser

With the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data revealing the BJP to be the number one on television in the run-up to Assembly elections, the Congress on Friday demanded that the Election Commission take cognisance of the data and asses the impact of this spending on ongoing polls in five states.

BJP wants apology from Cong over rupee comment

Congress leader Raj Babbar on Friday said, "Mr Prime Minister, although our tradition does not allow this, we wish to say that now the value of the rupee has fallen to the age of your respected mother." The BJP has called this unparliamentary act and demanded an apology from UP Congress head Babbar as well as party president Rahul Gandhi.

