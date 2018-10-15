Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao' campaign mere slogan

national

Gandhi said even in Madhya Pradesh, women are afraid of moving out of their houses and same is the condition all over the country

Rahul Gandhi Pic/Twitter Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of merely sloganeering about women's safety but actually "protecting" a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh who has been charged with rape and murder. Picking on Modi's slogan of "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao", he said they also felt good about it.

"But when BJP MLA (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) rapes a girl in Unnao, the UP Chief Minister and the Prime Minister tried to save him. Neither was he expelled from the party nor did the PM speak a word about him. The actual slogan should be 'Beti Padhao aur Beti ko BJP ke MLA se Bachao' (educate daughter and save her from BJP MLA)," Gandhi said addressing a public meeting here.

Gandhi's attack on Modi and his government comes in the midst of the raging #MeToo campaign in which Union Minister M.J. Akbar has been accused of sexual harassment and wrongdoing by women journalists who had worked with him and demands that he be removed from the Cabinet.

Gandhi said even in Madhya Pradesh, women are afraid of moving out of their houses and same is the condition all over the country. "He (Modi) has place only for industrialists in his heart, not for women, Dalits and farmers. He stays quiet if anything happens to them," the Congress chief said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever