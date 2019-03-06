Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Modi's false promises putting Dalits and tribals in distress

national

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi blamed PM Narendra Modi and his "false promises" for putting Dalits and tribals in distress

Activists shout slogans at a protest march in New Delhi. Pic/AFP

Congress President Rahul Gandhi extended support to Dalit and tribal groups observing a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday demanding that the Modi government promulgate an ordinance to provide forest rights to tribals and job security for ad-hoc teachers. In a tweet, Gandhi blamed PM Narendra Modi and his "false promises" for putting Dalits and tribals in distress.

"Our tribal and Dalit brothers and sisters are in distress. There have been constant attacks on their rights to forest and life. They are in distress as their rights to forests are being snatched and Constitutional provisions of reservations tampered with," said Gandhi.

Supported by several Opposition parties, the Dalits and tribals protested against the UGC's new 13-point roster system that will reduce jobs for SC, ST and OBC.

