Rahul Gandhi now has over 10 million followers on Twitter!

Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached a new milestone - in the digital world! Rahul Gandhi's followers on social networking website Twitter recently crossed the 10-million mark and on Wednesday, he went on to thank all his followers on the social media platform for the new 'milestone' he achieved.

With this new feat, Rahul Gandhi has overtaken Shashi Tharoor as the most followed Congress leader on Twitter last year.

Rahul Gandhi has gone up quite a few notches as Shashi Tharoor has over 6.9 million Twitter followers.

However, Rahul Gandhi still trails behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. The Prime Minister of India has over a whopping 48 million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you!" Gandhi tweeted.

"I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today," he went on to tweet.

10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you! ðð



I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2019

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Amethi. This is the first time he will be in Amethi since he lost the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in the recently-held General Elections 2019.

Rahul Gandhi represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999. He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

Gandhi last Wednesday publicly announced his resignation as the party's president, taking responsibility for the Lok Sabha polls debacle, and called for "hard decisions" to rebuild the party and making people accountable for the "failure" of 2019.

The 49-year-old leader --who has been adamant on his decision to quit as party president since May 25, two days after the results in which his party won 52 seats -- also stressed on the need for the Congress to "radically transform itself".

He succeeded his mother Sonia Gandhi as Congress president in December 2017 and his major success at the helm of the 133-year-old party was winning three Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in December last year.

