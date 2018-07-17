Rahul Gandhi offers support to PM Narendra Modi for passage of Women's Reservation Bill

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Gandhi offered his party's unconditional support to the Bill and said the time has come for women to take their rightful place in state legislatures and Parliament

All India Mahila Congress workers raise slogans as they take out a jeep rally to protest against the Centre over the passage of Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to ensure the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the monsoon session of Parliament, starting July 18.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Gandhi offered his party's unconditional support to the Bill and said the time has come for women to take their rightful place in state legislatures and Parliament.

He also urged Modi to ensure that the Bill gets passed in this session itself so that women can participate "more meaningfully" in the state elections later this year and in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

"Mr Prime Minister, in many of your public rallies you have spoken about your passion for empowering women and involving them more meaningfully in public life. What better way to demonstrate your commitment to the cause of women, than by offering your unconditional support to the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill? And what better time, than the upcoming session of Parliament?" Gandhi wrote to Modi.

'Congress siding with ones against the Bill'

As the Congress ups the ante against the Centre over passage of the Bill, the BJP accused the party of adopting "double standards" on the matter by siding with those opposed to the Bill.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever