Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rani Laxmibai on death anniversary

Rahul Gandhi wrote in a Facebook post, "On the occasion of her death anniversary, I pay my heartfelt tribute to Rani Laxmibai, one of the leading figures of the 1857 freedom struggle."

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Calling her one of the leading figures of the 1857 freedom struggle, Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid rich tributes to Queen of Jhansi Rani Laxmibai on the occasion of her death anniversary on Monday.

Born on November 19, 1828, in Varanasi, Rani Laxmibai, also known as Manikarnika, was an embodiment of courage at the time of British Raj. Known for her courage and bravery, Rani Laxmibai was considered as a symbol of resistance to British rule. She got married to Raja Gangadhar Rao, the King of Jhansi in 1842.

Rani Laxmibai's husband passed away a few years later which is when she took over as the Queen of Jhansi, much to the annoyance of the British, who wanted to annex the princely state by applying the 'Doctrine of Lapse.'

In March 1858, Jhansi came under siege by the forces of the British East India company and a fierce battle ensued. Although her troops were overwhelmed, Rani Laxmibai did not concede defeat and continued her stiff resistance. Rani Laxmibai fought valiantly till her last breath during an encounter with the Company's forces near Gwalior on June 17, 1858.

