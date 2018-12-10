Rahul Gandhi personally embroiled in corruption: BJP

national

Rahul Gandhi

The BJP on Monday accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of personally being embroiled in corruption and said that he received money from the scam-tainted Jignesh Shah, one of the accused in the Rs 5,600 crore National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) scam.

Addressing a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra said: "Rahul Gandhi is embroiled personally and individually in a corruption case."

He said according to a news report, "we have come to know that there is a lavish farmhouse of 4.69 acres in Delhi's Mehrauli area in the name of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

"The Mehrauli property was rented to Shah, who owned Financial Technologies Ltd in February 2013 at Rs seven lakh per month."

The rent agreement was made almost 10 months after the government issued a show cause notice to Shah's company. The notice was sent on April 27, 2012.

"This period of one year was the period of bribe exchange," he said, adding, "But after sending the show cause notice, the government did not acted on it for almost one and half years."

He said that the NSEL was st up without any regulations by the UPA government in 2007.

He also said that Shah deposited Rs 40.2 lakh into the bank account of Rahul Gandhi which was the corruption in instalment.

"Two cheques each of value of Rs 20.1 lakh interest-free was deposited in Rahul Gandhi's account.

"We want answers from Rahul Gandhi over the issue," he said.

