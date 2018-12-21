Rahul Gandhi plays chess with specially-abled kids as nephew watches on

national

A total number of 146 students study in the school, including 110 with hearing and speech disability and 37 visually impaired students

Congress President Rahul Gandhi engaged in a game of chess with specially-abled children at the Institute for Children with Special Abilities (ICSA) in Shimla, seated beside his nephew Raihan Vadra.

Rahul, who visited the Institute on Thursday along with his sister Priyanka Vadra, was seen engrossed in the game as a number of children watched the Gandhi scion in action as she captured the moments on her mobile camera.

Sharing details of the visit, ICSA principal Dharam Prakash Rana, in a telephonic interview with ANI, said: "Rahul Gandhi along with sister Priyanka and her two kids visited our campus at Dhali on Thursday evening around 5 PM and stayed here for about 30 minutes. He (Rahul) played chess with two students- Jatin and Amit. The duo also appreciated the cleanliness and arrangements made for special children both in the hostel and school."

The Congress president's visit to the picturesque Himachal hill town comes days after the Congress emerged victorious in assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The brother-sister duo is on a private visit to Shimla. Priyanka, who has refrained from active politics, owns a house in Chharabra near Shimla.

