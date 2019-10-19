Rahul Gandhi plays cricket after chopper makes emergency landing

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was spotted playing cricket with locals on Friday after his chopper could not land in Delhi and had to be redirected to Haryana's Rewari.

A video of Gandhi playing cricket with the local boys was shared on social media, where he displayed his batting skills.

#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi plays cricket with local boys in Rewari after his chopper made an emergency landing at KLP College earlier today, due to bad weather while returning to Delhi from Mahendragarh after addressing an election rally. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/Y4rv0Gf8Gg — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

Gandhi's chopper had to make an emergency landing at KLP college owing to bad weather. He had addressed an election rally in Mahendragarh and was on his way to Delhi.

Rewari Deputy Commissioner Yashendra Singh told PTI that Gandhi spent about 20 minutes at the college ground before proceeding to Delhi. "There was an emergency landing....The helicopter landed safely at Rewari," Singh said.

Haryana goes to polls on October 21.

