Rahul Gandhi plays cricket after chopper makes emergency landing

Published: Oct 19, 2019, 09:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Gandhi's chopper had to make an emergency landing at KLP college owing to bad weather.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi plays cricket. (Photo: Videograb/ANI)
New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was spotted playing cricket with locals on Friday after his chopper could not land in Delhi and had to be redirected to Haryana's Rewari.

A video of Gandhi playing cricket with the local boys was shared on social media, where he displayed his batting skills.

 

Gandhi's chopper had to make an emergency landing at KLP college owing to bad weather. He had addressed an election rally in Mahendragarh and was on his way to Delhi.

Rewari Deputy Commissioner Yashendra Singh told PTI that Gandhi spent about 20 minutes at the college ground before proceeding to Delhi. "There was an emergency landing....The helicopter landed safely at Rewari," Singh said.

Haryana goes to polls on October 21. 

