Rahul Gandhi: PM insulted all by saying no development took place in 70 years

Addressing members of the Indian Overseas Congress, he said the PM insulted every Indian by saying that no development activity happened in the last 70 years

Rahul Gandhi at Royal Society of Medicine, London. Pic/PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the judiciary, the Election Commission and the RBI are being "torn apart" under the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insulted every Indian by saying no development had happened before 2014. Addressing members of the Indian Overseas Congress, he said the PM insulted every Indian by saying that no development activity happened in the last 70 years.

"India shows the future to the world. The people of India made this possible, and the Congress helped them. If the PM says nothing had happened before he assumed office, he is not commenting on the Congress, he is insulting every person of the country," Rahul said.

He alleged that at present, Dalits, farmers, tribal people, minorities and the poor in India are told that they will not get anything, and "if they raise their voice, they are beaten up".

